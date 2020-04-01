Commerce Loses CDO, NASA Gains Space Center CIO

While the Commerce Department is losing its CDO, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Goddard Space Flight Center recently gained an experienced CIO from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Commerce CDO Ed Kearns announced in a LinkedIn post his plans to leave the public sector and join the non-profit space in April 2020. He’ll be joining non-profit First Street Foundation as CDO after a 15-year career in government.

“After nearly 15 years of Federal service, I will be leaving government in April. Thank you to all my colleagues and partners that have made those years so rewarding,” Kearns wrote in the post. Prior to Commerce, Kearns spent over a decade at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, including three years as CDO.

At the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, Robert Leahy began his tenure as CIO and director of IT and communications in February 2020. After more than a decade with the IRS, he left the agency for the deputy CIO position at the Office of Personnel Management in January 2017. Before his new position with NASA, he had returned to IRS to serve as deputy CIO for operations for just over a year.