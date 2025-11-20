The U.S. Coast Guard (USGS) is seeking industry input on commercial artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled solutions to modernize its procurement and acquisition processes, issuing a request for information (RFI) for market research and planning purposes.

The RFI – posted to SAM.gov on Nov. 18 – asks for information on commercial and emerging capabilities that could address gaps in USCG’s end-to-end procurement workflow.

According to the RFI, USCG’s current operational environment is heavily reliant on manual processes, has limited visibility into end-to-end workflow status, and lacks business intelligence to support strategic planning and enterprise decision-making.

The notice also cites fragmented knowledge management, a lack of tools for requirements development and industry engagement, limited visibility into peer work products, and “minimal to no use” of advanced technologies such as AI.

“A faster, more adaptable, and highly effective Coast Guard is required to successfully deliver the full scope of planned reconciliation services and capabilities,” the notice reads, adding that to get there the service needs a more “agile and responsive contracting and acquisition solution” to support the “rapid delivery of cutting-edge technologies and operational capabilities to the field at the speed of need.”

A major part of this effort is the adoption of advanced technology, human-machine teaming, and commercial off-the-shelf software aligned with the Force Design 2028 Executive Plan.

“We will make significant changes across the [contracting and acquisitions] organization to implement a solution to provide the capabilities necessary to execute the Coast Guard’s increasingly complex missions,” the RFI reads.

Specifically, USCG seeks to address four major capability areas: procurement workflow automation with AI-assisted document drafting, tracking, and review across acquisition life cycle phases; acquisition program management automation, including digital governance workflows and sustainment support; centralized knowledge-management systems for procurement and acquisition communities; and data-driven business intelligence along with interoperability with existing Department of Homeland Security and commercial systems.

Responses to the RFI are due Nov. 25.