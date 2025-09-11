Chris Kraft, the acting chief technology officer at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), is now serving as the acting chief information officer (CIO) for the U.S. Secret Service.

While the position is listed as vacant on the Secret Service’s website since Kevin Nally left that role in February, Kraft acknowledged the role after he was congratulated in a LinkedIn post by Chris Cummiskey, the former undersecretary and chief acquisition officer at DHS.

“Chris has been a leader in emerging technology across the Federal government for many years,” wrote Cummiskey. “He brings a wealth of knowledge to his new position.”

Kraft has served as the acting CTO at DHS since April. Before that, he was the department’s deputy CTO.

Prior to working with DHS, Kraft served in various roles at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), including as the program manager for financial systems modernization and the assistant administrator for financial systems.

He also has held stints at the Departments of the Interior and Justice.

Nally left the Secret Service after serving as the agency’s CIO and artificial intelligence chief for over nine years.

The Secret Service did not respond to a request for comment.