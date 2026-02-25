CGI Federal said on Feb. 24 that it won a contract with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to expand on existing work with the agency aimed at modernizing its Compass financial management platform.

The contract with EPA totals $64 million, the company said. The deal covers five and a half years and includes several task orders.

CGI Federal said the goal of the contract “is to harness artificial intelligence” and other capabilities of the company’s Momentum enterprise suite “to drive greater automation and system consolidation.”

The work also will “provide integrated licensing, operations and maintenance, while optimizing Compass within the agency’s Amazon Web Services (AWS) environment,” CGI Federal said.

“This contract reflects the strength of our long-standing collaboration and our shared commitment to responsible stewardship of public resources,” stated Jay Hadley, senior vice president and business unit leader for regulatory agencies at CGI Federal.

“By modernizing financial systems and advancing automation, we’re helping EPA improve operational efficiency, reduce costs and deliver on the federal mandate to protect taxpayer dollars through transparency and accountability,” he said.