Bridget Bean is stepping down as executive director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and retiring from Federal government service, a spokesperson for the agency told MeriTalk today.

Bean took over as CISA’s executive director in 2024, after having served as the assistant director of the Department of Homeland Security component agency since late 2021.

The executive director position at CISA is filled by a senior career official who takes on duties similar to those of a chief operating officer to make sure that “priorities and resources … meet our mission requirements,” the agency said.

Bean also was CISA’s first chief integration officer where she led “the integration of the agency’s operations and ensured CISA’s frontline of regional staff seamlessly supported the critical infrastructure that Americans rely on every hour of every day,” the agency said.

Before her time at CISA, Bean logged more than 25 years in senior roles at the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Administration.

“The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) extends its’ sincere appreciation to Executive Director Bridget Bean for more than 30 years of distinguished service to the federal government,” a CISA spokesperson said today.

“Her leadership has been instrumental in strengthening the Agency’s operational effectiveness, implementing organizational efficiencies, and advancing key priorities aligned with President Trump’s initiatives,” the spokesperson said. “We are grateful for her commitment, integrity, and impact – and we wish her the very best in her well-earned retirement.”