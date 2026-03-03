A bipartisan group of senators is reigniting efforts to codify the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) Center for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Standards and Innovation (CAISI) and create new standards and testbeds for the national laboratories to accelerate AI innovation.

Sens. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., Todd Young, R-Ind., John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., introduced the Future of AI Innovation Act on Feb. 26. A version of that bill advanced out of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee by voice vote in 2024.

Beyond codifying CAISI, the bill would create grand challenge prize competitions to accelerate industry AI solutions and innovation by integrating the technology with other emerging areas, such as quantum. It would also mandate federal science agencies to make at least 20 curated datasets publicly available to bolster AI innovation that responds to global challenges, such as medicine and transportation.

An international coalition with U.S. allies would additionally be stood up under the bill to cooperate on global standards and build multilateral research collaboration between scientific and academic institutions.

“This legislation brings together private sector and government experts to develop voluntary standards for AI, create new assessment tools, and conduct testing that will ensure the United States leads in AI-driven innovation and competitiveness for decades to come,” said Cantwell, who serves as the committee ranking member, in a statement.

Young added that his priority with the proposal is to “ensure these technologies are developed in a manner that reflects American values and supports U.S. innovation.”

If passed, the bill would require NIST to develop red and blue teaming capabilities, cybersecurity toolkits, and synthetic content detection and watermarking standards to guard against misuse of AI systems.

It also requires safeguards against AI-enabled chemical, biological, radiological, and cyber threats, and bars entities controlled by foreign adversaries from accessing NIST resources.

Notably, China would be excluded from AI standards coalitions unless specific trade compliance conditions are met.

In addition, the bill mandates a Government Accountability Office review of federal regulations that may be hindering AI innovation.

For the U.S. AI workforce, the bill expands federal hiring authority for technical AI experts, requires oversight and audits of temporary fellows, and directs development of high-priority AI workforce occupations.

CAISI has gained the attention of many lawmakers. In the House, Rep. Jay Obernolte, R-Calif., said last month that he soon plans to introduce his own legislation to codify the center, which he envisions will play a leading role in developing sectoral AI standards for the nation.

After President Donald Trump signed an executive order in December to preempt state AI laws, GOP lawmakers have been working with the administration on an AI legislative framework, which it plans to deliver to Congress. Currently, no comprehensive federal AI laws govern the use and development of AI.

The senators introducing the Future of AI Innovation Act said that the bill is intended to align with priorities outlined under the CHIPS and Science Act and recommendations made by the National AI Advisory Committee.