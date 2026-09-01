After 18 months as the U.S. Army’s top civilian officer, Dan Driscoll submitted his resignation to President Donald Trump on Aug. 31, according to the White House.

“Secretary Driscoll has been highly effective in advancing President Trump’s agenda to Make America Strong Again at the Department of the Army by providing outstanding leadership during historic military operations, restoring an emphasis on readiness and lethality, assisting with negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and more,” White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said in a statement. “The United States Army is more powerful than ever thanks to his work alongside the Commander-in-Chief and Secretary of War.”

No reason was given for Driscoll’s departure. It remains unclear who will replace him.

A Pentagon spokesperson declined to comment and referred MeriTalk to the Army. The Army did not respond to a request for comment.

Driscoll’s departure is the latest in a series of leadership changes in the armed services. Driscoll served as the Army’s top civilian official, while Gen. Christopher LaNeve, the service’s vice chief of staff, is serving as acting Army chief, the top uniformed position. LaNeve assumed the role after Gen. Randy George was ousted in April.

The Pentagon also abruptly announced in April that Navy Secretary John Phelan was leaving the job. Phelan was the first head of a military service to depart during Trump’s second term.

Driscoll was confirmed to the Army’s top civilian role in February 2025. Driscoll also briefly acted as director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms last year.