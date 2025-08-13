The U.S. Army is nearing completion of its long-term air and missile defense strategy, set for release in October 2025.

The strategy will offer the service a future-looking blueprint aimed at countering evolving threats through advanced technology and operational flexibility, Lt. Gen. Sean Gainey announced during the annual Space and Missile Defense Symposium on Aug. 5.

Gainey, commander of the Army’s Space and Missile Defense Command (SMDC), said the document is roughly three months away from release and will reflect years of “lessons learned from the field, emerging technologies, and renewed focus on fundamentals.”

“The Army AMD Strategy 2040 describes the fundamental changes in how we will fight in mid-century combat with tailorable formations that can be dis-aggregated across terrain for defense and to create pockets of air and missile superiority where needed most,” Gainey said.

The Army’s last air and missile defense strategy – released in 2018 – centered on force structure and targeted the 2028 timeframe. The upcoming strategy will account for recent developments, including the Golden Dome homeland missile defense shield.

One of the central updates in the upcoming strategy is the integration of artificial intelligence. The Army aims to reduce operator burden and boost responsiveness by leveraging AI to aid in decision-making, targeting, and coordination.

“Warfighting for today and tomorrow requires us to do things differently,” Gainey said. “The arc of warfighting is bending toward autonomous, remotely operated, and AI-enabled systems. Army air and missile defense is no exception.”

Gainey further explained that human-machine teaming, AI-supported battle management, and faster, cost-effective procurement will help shape agile, lethal, and combat-ready formations that operate across domains and timelines.

In addition to the strategy, the Army plans to field several advanced systems over the next several years, beginning with the Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS).

“IBCS enables tailorable formations that can be dis-aggregated across terrain to meet the operational and tactical need,” Gainey said, noting that IBCS’s ability to create composite firing solutions from multiple sensors marks a “fundamental change in how we fight.”

Complementary systems will include the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor, which will replace the aging Patriot radar; the Indirect Fire Protection Capability; and Maneuver-Short Range Air Defense. The Army also intends to develop lighter variants for mobile units and expand its counter-unmanned aircraft systems capabilities.