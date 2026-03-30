The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) CIO/G-6 announced two senior information technology leadership appointments, naming Allen Strunk as director of G-6 and Denis Gizinski as chief technology officer (CTO).

According to the announcement, released last week, Strunk will oversee the missions of the USACE G-6, leading a team of approximately 370 technology employees across the enterprise. In this role, Strunk will also help advance modernization efforts in cloud adoption, data strategy, and enterprise architecture.

“[Strunk’s] expertise is critical as we modernize our systems to overcome future threats and enhance IT services globally,” said Jason Barrett, USACE chief information officer (CIO).

Strunk brings more than 35 years of experience in the IT profession, serving as both a Soldier and a civilian. Most recently, he was chief of information management for the USACE Europe District, where he led IT mission execution across U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility.

“I look forward to leading our exceptional team and leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance mission capabilities, ensuring our divisions, districts and mission partners have the decisive information advantage they need to succeed in any environment,” Strunk said.

As CTO, Gizinski will oversee the agency’s technology mission, including synchronizing efforts to leverage artificial intelligence and developing future technology strategies across the enterprise.

He brings more than 20 years of Army and IT leadership experience. Most recently, he served as CIO and deputy director G-6 for the United States Army Reserve, where he led program planning, policy, and governance for information management and IT portfolio operations.

“Gizinski to the team enhances our capabilities and adds another innovative problem-solving capacity to our technology modernization efforts at USACE … He enhances our technological acumen and will help us make the best decisions around technology and our available IT tools,” Barrett said.

Gizinski said he is eager to contribute to advancing the CIO’s strategic vision, including aligning technology efforts across the Army and the Department of Defense – rebranded as the Department of War by President Donald Trump.

“This alignment will position us to accelerate the responsible adoption of artificial intelligence, enabling us to reimagine how we manage, secure and leverage data – particularly the data distributed across USACE’s diverse automated information systems,” Gizinski said.