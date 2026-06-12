The U.S. Army commissioned three senior technology executives into Detachment 201 – the Army’s Executive Innovation Corps – during a June 10 ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall.

The new officers joining the program’s second cohort are Dane Knecht, chief technology officer at Cloudflare; Sam Pullara, managing director and chief technology officer at Sutter Hill Ventures; and Serkan Piantino, co-founder of Facebook AI Research and former vice president of products at Reddit.

Detachment 201 is an Army initiative designed to bring private-sector technology expertise into military innovation efforts. The program recruits senior technology leaders to serve part time in the Army Reserve as senior advisers, providing strategic guidance on technology challenges and helping develop scalable solutions for military missions.

Participants continue their civilian careers while serving in uniform and advising senior Army leaders on targeted technology initiatives.

Army officials have said the program is intended to provide perspectives from the commercial technology sector to help accelerate innovation and address emerging operational challenges.

The Army launched Detachment 201 last year with an inaugural cohort that included Shyam Sankar, chief technology officer at Palantir; Andrew Bosworth, chief technology officer at Meta; Kevin Weil, chief product officer at OpenAI; and Bob McGrew, former chief research officer at OpenAI.

According to Army officials, members of the first cohort have advised leaders on several priority initiatives, including munitions supply chain data analysis, investments in the Army’s organic industrial base, and strategies for autonomous systems and counter-drone technologies.