Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao appointed Christopher Miller on Oct. 13 to lead the Navy’s robotic and autonomous systems acquisition portfolio, bringing previously fragmented efforts under a unified structure aimed at accelerating the delivery of new capabilities to the fleet.

Miller, who previously led the Navy’s maritime acquisition portfolio, will serve as portfolio acquisition executive for Robotic and Autonomous Systems (PAE RAS) and concurrently as direct reporting portfolio manager for RAS.

“The character of warfare has shifted, and we cannot afford to field critical capabilities at the speed of bureaucracy,” Cao said in a statement. “Chris Miller brings the operational discipline, accountability, and executive grit needed to cut through red tape, hold industry accountable, and deliver robotic mass to the fleet at the speed of war.”

The PAE RAS portfolio will oversee the acquisition, development, and sustainment of robotic and autonomous capabilities across air, surface, undersea, and ground operations. The new structure is intended to consolidate previously fragmented programs, reduce duplication, and improve coordination across the Navy’s autonomous systems efforts.

In his new role, Miller will streamline acquisition processes and work with commercial technology companies and defense industry partners to evaluate, integrate, and scale proven technologies for operational use.

“Our priority is accelerating the delivery of a lethal hybrid fleet to the warfighter,” Miller said. “By managing these systems as a unified portfolio, we are opening the door to commercial technology partners, eliminating duplicative overhead, and fast-tracking capability from design to deployment.”

Miller most recently served as portfolio acquisition executive for Maritime, overseeing conventional surface shipbuilding, aircraft carriers, expeditionary and mine warfare programs, and associated technical, contracting, and sustainment functions. He also managed the related industrial base.

Before that, Miller served as executive director of Naval Sea Systems Command from 2024 to 2026, overseeing more than 86,000 military and civilian personnel. He previously served as assistant deputy chief of naval operations for warfighting requirements and capabilities and as principal adviser to the deputy chief of naval operations.