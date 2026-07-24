The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has awarded Salesforce a contract with a ceiling value of $1.6 billion over three years to expand the department’s use of artificial intelligence (AI), data integration, and collaboration technologies as part of a broader effort to modernize healthcare and benefits delivery for veterans.

According to a Salesforce press release, the award is structured as an Agentic Enterprise License Agreement with a one-year base period and two one-year renewal options. The agreement carries a total contract ceiling value of $1.6 billion and builds on more than a decade of Salesforce deployments across the VA.

“Every minute a VA employee spends navigating disconnected systems is a minute not spent serving a veteran. Salesforce gives VA a trusted foundation to connect its people, data, and workflows across the department,” said Kendall Collins, CEO of Missionforce & Government Cloud at Salesforce.

“The goal is simple: Reduce administrative burden, help employees get to the right information faster, and give them more time to deliver the care and benefits veterans have earned,” Collins said.

VA provides healthcare, benefits, and other services to more than 17 million veterans, family members, and caregivers. The department said it delivered more than 82 million direct care appointments in 2025 across its network of 170 medical centers and more than 1,100 Veterans Health Administration outpatient clinics.

Under the agreement, VA plans to expand AI-powered capabilities for patient triage, intake, care coordination, and benefits verification using Salesforce’s Agentforce Public Sector and Agentforce Health platforms. The company said the tools are designed to integrate into existing workflows and support virtual contact center operations.

The contract also expands VA’s use of Slack, which Salesforce said is already deployed at more than 150 VA medical centers and outpatient facilities.

According to Salesforce, the effort is intended to help reduce appointment scheduling times from an average of 28 days to minutes once the initiative is fully deployed. The company did not provide an implementation timeline for achieving that goal.

The agreement also includes expanded deployment of MuleSoft, Data 360, and Tableau to connect legacy systems, create a unified data environment, and provide operational dashboards for claims processing, employee performance, and other management functions.

“VA serves millions of Americans who’ve given everything for this country – and the people who work there show up every day committed to getting it right for veterans,” said Dave Rey, president of Global Public Sector at Salesforce.

“Missionforce gives them the tools to match that commitment at scale: seamlessly connected data, AI that works alongside every employee, and a foundation of trust built to handle the most demanding missions in government,” Rey added.

The company also said Missionforce will deploy FedRAMP High-authorized and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act-ready AI agents.

Salesforce said the new agreement builds on several existing VA programs running on its platform, including the Veterans Crisis Line, VA Health Connect, and the Status Query and Response Exchange System, which provides authorized community organizations with access to veteran eligibility information for housing and other support services.

In a recent interview with MeriTalk, Paul Tatum, executive vice president of global public sector solutions at Salesforce, predicted that the public sector will be the largest adopter of agentic AI.

“Governments will be the largest user of agentic technologies of any industry,” Tatum told MeriTalk.

“I think we will see the ramp and acceleration of agentic technology in a significant way in the next 12 months,” he said.