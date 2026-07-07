The U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) established a new organization to oversee training and standardization for small unmanned aerial systems (sUAS) and counter-sUAS across the service, according to a Marine administrative message issued July 2.

The Marine Corps Robotics Integration Group (MCRIG) will operate under Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, Calif. The organization will serve as the Marine Corps’ focal point for integrating, standardizing, and coordinating training for Group 1 and Group 2 sUAS and counter-sUAS capabilities.

The move creates a centralized structure for managing the Marine Corps’ expanding use of small drones while preparing forces to counter increasingly capable adversary unmanned systems. The organization is also intended to standardize training and accelerate the integration of emerging unmanned technologies across the USMC.

According to the announcement, the Training and Education Command established the MCRIG to synchronize training integration efforts, standardize programs of instruction, and support the development of tactics, techniques, and procedures for employing Group 1 and Group 2 sUAS and counter-sUAS capabilities.

The MCRIG will lead service-wide training, education, and curriculum development for small drones and counter-drone systems, institutionalize programs of instruction, and coordinate training delivery through regional hubs to improve readiness.

The organization will also remain prepared to support future service-level unmanned systems training and education requirements as directed.

According to the announcement, the Marine Corps Attack Drone Team continues supporting the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory and other stakeholders through research, development, testing, and evaluation of emerging Group 1 and Group 2 drone capabilities.

Those efforts aim to identify, validate, and develop baseline training requirements, tactics, techniques, and procedures before transitioning them to the MCRIG for service-wide training integration, standardization, and dissemination.

Among its primary responsibilities, the MCRIG will help prepare the USMC to receive and experiment with anticipated organic counter-sUAS systems expected to arrive in late fiscal 2026.

The organization will also coordinate counter-drone efforts with service, joint, and interagency partners, while developing communications relationships and battle rhythms with relevant stakeholders.