President Donald Trump nominated Lt. Gen. David Miller Jr. to command U.S. Space Command (USSPACECOM). The nomination was sent to the Senate on Sept. 29, according to a congressional notice.

If confirmed by the Senate, Miller would succeed Gen. Stephen Whiting as USSPACECOM commander. Whiting has held the position since January 2024.

Miller currently serves as deputy chief of space operations for strategy, plans, programs and requirements for the U.S. Space Force. Prior to this, Miller was commander of Space Operations Command at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo.

According to his official biography, Miller previously served as special assistant to the vice chief of space operations, director of operations, training and force development, or J3, at USSPACECOM, and assistant deputy chief of space operations for operations, cyber and nuclear, among other positions during his military career.

Space Force Chief Space Officer Gen. Douglas Schiess congratulated Miller on the nomination in a post on X, calling him an “exceptional Guardian” who has represented the service with distinction.