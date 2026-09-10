The Defense Department needs to treat its information networks and data more like weapon systems – with routine maintenance, upgrades, training, and readiness checks – to strengthen cybersecurity as artificial intelligence (AI) changes the cyber domain, Lt. Gen. Paul Stanton said on Sept. 10.

Speaking at the 17th Annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit in Washington, Stanton, commander of the Cyber Defense Command and director of the Defense Information Systems Agency, said applying established military readiness practices to information systems would improve the department’s ability to operate in an AI-enabled environment.

Stanton said the military has well-established readiness practices for traditional weapon systems such as tanks, aircraft, and ships. However, he said it has not applied the same approach to its networks and data.

“Over the past three decades, we have not [applied that] to our network and our data. We have postponed and deferred the sustainment and maintenance of our system to our detriment,” Stanton said.

He pointed to upgrading an operating system when a newer version becomes available as one example of the routine sustainment practices that should not be deferred.

Stanton said the same readiness model should apply to the personnel responsible for operating information systems. Initial training is “necessary but insufficient,” he said, arguing that personnel should periodically demonstrate their ability to perform assigned tasks.

“You now have to be qualified on your task, periodically go back to the range, and validate if you can actually execute the task that’s your responsibility,” Stanton said.

That approach mirrors military training practices in which personnel repeatedly demonstrate that they can perform their responsibilities rather than relying solely on initial qualification.

“We are at a transformational moment. [AI] is fundamentally changing our approach to the execution of cybersecurity,” Stanton said.

Treating information systems with the same readiness discipline applied to weapon systems, he added, “will translate into improved readiness.”