The U.S. Space Force rebranded its industry engagement initiative, changing the name from “Front Door” to “Space Force Front Door” to drive more collaboration with commercial partners. Officials say the new name highlights the platform’s increasing significance in connecting commercial innovators with programs that advance U.S. space capabilities and enhance national security.

Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman announced the rebranding during a keynote address at the Air and Space Forces Association’s annual Air, Space, and Cyber Conference on Sept. 23.

The initiative, originally launched in 2023 by Space Systems Command (SSC), serves as a centralized entry point and ongoing collaboration tool for companies interested in sharing innovations and emerging technologies with the Space Force and other government agencies. Saltzman said the change signals an expanded scope of collaboration that goes beyond SSC to include all Space Force elements, other federal departments, and allied partners.

“Your concepts are now vetted against the needs of organizations beyond just SSC,” Saltzman said. “Every bit of new technology that gives us an advantage is a win for the Space Force and the nation.”

As part of the relaunch, the Space Force Front Door portal has a new feature where government agencies can post current challenges, desired capabilities, and requests for information. This aims to give vendors greater insight into government needs and potential opportunities for collaboration. The platform also continues to provide “Orbital Watch,” a tool that provides unclassified threat information from Space Force Intelligence to registered commercial partners, which can help them build more resilient systems.

“We have thoughtfully grown Front Door from a nascent commercial entry point to a full-service informational and connective hub,” said Victor Vigliotti, director of Space Force Front Door, in a statement. “As space threats continue to evolve, Front Door is providing valuable unclassified threat information to enable our commercial portfolio to create greater resilience in their products and capabilities.”

Space Force Front Door is operated by the Commercial Space Office under Space Systems Command.

The office’s director, Col. Timothy Trimailo, emphasized the importance of industry input.

“We need industry to bring us your best ideas,” Trimailo said. “When an idea is a good match, our Front Door will connect you with the appropriate office.”

Since its inception, the Front Door platform has fielded more than 1,700 submissions from over 1,400 companies. According to the Space Force, those connections have contributed to more than 750 contracts in the first half of 2025 alone. The program has also supported 30 Industry Day and Reverse Industry Day events, providing forums for information exchange on future space capability needs. Officials say feedback from these engagements help guide both government and industry strategies.

The updated Space Force Front Door is expected to play an increasing role in aligning commercial innovation with U.S. military space needs, coordinating across combatant commands and supporting broader space capability development.