The U.S. Space Force has activated a new acquisition unit tasked with advancing the service’s test and training infrastructure to better prepare Guardians for modern combat scenarios.

Unveiled during a Sept. 9 ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, the unit falls under the Space Systems Command (SSC) and is the latest in a series of “System Deltas” created to integrate acquisition professionals and Space Force operators into unified teams. The goal is to accelerate the delivery of operational capabilities and improve readiness.

Col. Corey Klopstein assumed command of System Delta 81 (SYD 81), with U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Michelle Idle, SSC’s mobilization assistant, presiding over the ceremony.

SYD 81 will focus on developing high-end test and training systems, distributed training tools, and live training ranges. It is also charged with delivering the infrastructure needed to connect and integrate these efforts across the force, supporting activities such as wargames, combat exercises, and tactics validation.

“Our mission in SYD 81 is to build and field capabilities so [Space Training and Readiness Command] and [Space Operations Command] can successfully meet their readiness needs,” Klopstein said in a Sept. 18 statement. “Every system tested, every tactic proven, and every Guardian ready.”

The unit will support key Space Force functions, including operational testing, tactics validation, and combat preparation, by working across field commands, research centers, and the intelligence community. Its leadership includes one system program director and five program managers, all focused on ensuring Guardians are prepared to counter evolving threats and validate weapon system performance.

“Our team will work tirelessly to ensure our Guardians are ready,” Klopstein said. “The efforts across SYD 81 will ensure they are equipped with the right tools and training to meet the demands of space combat.”

SYDs are part of the Space Force’s broader reorganization aimed at aligning its acquisition and operational arms. These units work alongside Space Deltas from Space Operations Command and Space Training and Readiness Command, which are responsible for mission generation, training, and system sustainment.

Officials emphasized that SYD activations will not result in significant personnel relocations or changes to core missions.

Future System Deltas will include SYD 88 for satellite communications, SYD 89 for combat power, SYD 831 for positioning and timing, and SYD 80 for assured access to space.