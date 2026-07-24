The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence voted 9-8 to report with a favorable recommendation the nomination of Walter “Jay” Clayton to serve as director of national intelligence, advancing his nomination to the full Senate.

Senate Republican leaders have said they want to fast-track Clayton’s nomination, although no date has been announced for a Senate floor vote.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, praised the committee’s action.

“Jay Clayton is a highly qualified nominee with a deep experience combatting a wide range of national security threats,” Cotton said. “I’m pleased that the Senate Intelligence Committee voted to advance his nomination to be Director of National Intelligence. Once confirmed, I look forward to working with Mr. Clayton to keep Americans safe and continue reforming the Office of Director of National Intelligence.”

Prior to the committee vote, several Democrats, including Ranking Member Mark Warner, D-Va., had indicated they planned to support Clayton’s nomination. However, following his responses to questions about the 2020 election during his confirmation hearing last week, they ultimately voted against advancing the nomination.

If confirmed, Clayton would replace Bill Pulte, who has led the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on an acting basis while also serving as director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

The nomination comes as Congress considers renewing Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which expired June 12 after repeated delays and short-term extensions earlier this year. Section 702 permits the government to conduct surveillance of foreigners located abroad.

Democrats have said they would not support reauthorizing the program while acting Director of National Intelligence Bill Pulte remains in a senior intelligence role.

Clayton currently serves as the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. He previously served as chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission from 2017 to 2020, overseeing more than 2,300 enforcement actions and serving on several key financial regulatory bodies.