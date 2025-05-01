Rep. Jay Obernolte, R-Calif., said he is confident that the National Quantum Initiative Act will be reauthorized this year after failing to make it across the finish line during the last Congress.

The congressman, who co-chaired the 118th Congress’s House AI Task Force, said at a Holland and Knight event on April 30 that reauthorizing the National Quantum Initiative is a bipartisan issue and that he is optimistic it will congressional approval this year despite concerns about budget constraints.

“We are really unified in our belief that this is something that desperately needs to be done,” said Rep. Obernolte, adding that the act’s reauthorization is also a priority for Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, who chairs the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology.

The National Quantum Initiative Act approved by Congress in 2018 established a Federal program to accelerate quantum research and development, with a focus on quantum computing, economic development, and promoting national security. Authorization for some research and development (R&D) activities under the original law expired in September 2023.

A National Quantum Initiative Reauthorization Act that would provide a $2.7 billion boost in quantum research and development was introduced in Congress late last year but has not yet been reintroduced in the new Congress.

“It’s not a matter of there being disagreement,” explained Rep. Obernolte about the reauthorization delay. “It’s a matter of the other things – the issues of the day – sucking all the legislative oxygen out of the chamber and just getting enough attention to be able to get it across the finish line.”

While not a primary focus of the current legislative session, quantum-related issues have received some recent attention with Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., introducing three bills to boost quantum development, manufacturing, and defense applications.

Rep. Obernolte added he believes Michael Kratsios taking the helm of the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) will give Congress an added push toward prioritizing quantum policies and those related to artificial intelligence.

“I’m really happy that Michael is at the head of OSTP this year, because we’re going to be able to align the administration’s priorities and Congress’s priorities on not just quantum but also AI, and I think that’s really going to help us move the ball forward,” said the congressman.

Amid concerns about budget cuts following the Trump administration’s push spearheaded through its Department of Government Efficiency, Rep. Obernolte added that he believes research – especially research related to technology – will not take a hit in the upcoming fiscal year 2026 budget proposal.

“We haven’t even seen the administration’s budget proposal that will be coming hopefully in the next month here, so no one has any idea what the administration is proposing to do with research funding from a budgetary standpoint,” said Rep. Obernolte, adding that “even then, that is just a suggestion … it’s the Congress that actually writes the budget … I have heard no one say we ought to be spending less money on research.”