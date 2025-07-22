Republicans have selected Rep. Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., who is a veteran cybersecurity policy leader on Capitol Hill, to be the new chair of the House Homeland Security Committee.

Rep. Garbarino is currently the chair of the panel’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection Subcommittee, and he previously served as its ranking member. He steps into the new position due to the departure of former Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., who had served as the chair since 2023.

“I am honored to have earned the trust and confidence of my colleagues to lead the House Committee on Homeland Security,” Rep. Garbarino said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We have serious work ahead of us. Securing the border, confronting terrorism, strengthening our cybersecurity, and hardening our national defenses are all critical to keeping Americans safe,” the congressman added. “I look forward to working with my colleagues on the committee to take on these challenges and deliver on the mission the American people expect us to carry out.”

Rep. Garbarino is likely to make the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) a top priority for the panel. He recently outlined his vision for CISA to take on a larger role in securing the Federal government, and he has raised concerns over recent cuts to the agency’s workforce.