Podcast: From Data Strategy to Mission Outcomes



Federal agencies are working to turn growing volumes of data into trusted insights that can inform decisions and advance mission outcomes. In this episode of MeriTalking, Gail Emery sits down with Patrick McGarry, federal chief data officer at ServiceNow, and Paula Osborn, deputy chief data and AI officer at the U.S. Department of State, to discuss how agencies can connect data strategy to execution. They explore how agencies can build trusted data foundations, embed governance into workflows, address organizational barriers, and put data where it can better inform mission decisions.