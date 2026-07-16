The Defense Department (DOD) announced on July 14 the final round of fiscal year (FY) 2026 procurement selections under its Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technologies (APFIT) program, pushing the initiative past $2 billion in total awards since its inception.

The APFIT program, launched in FY 2022, provides procurement funding for innovative projects that have completed development and are ready to transition into operational use. The program awards between $10 million and $50 million to projects with small businesses or non-traditional performers to accelerate initial production and reduce the overall procurement timeline.

According to DOD officials, the latest cohort builds on APFIT’s track record of rapidly transitioning technologies into operational use and has delivered more than 100 unique capabilities to the warfighter.

The latest awards support mission areas including autonomous systems, expeditionary manufacturing, electronic warfare, resilient communications, counter-unmanned aerial systems, resilient energy, and contested logistics.

The latest award cycle also expands APFIT’s reach into software-only capabilities, reflecting a focus on delivering adaptable, continuously improving systems. Officials said the effort is intended to enable the rapid deployment of updates and enhancements, so commanders have tools that evolve as operational requirements change.

The final FY 2026 procurement selections include:

Advanced Navigation for UAS and Launched Effects, $11.24 million, U.S. Army

Assured Position, Navigation, and Timing Device at Scale, $43 million, U.S. Army

Autonomous Low-Profile Vehicle Liberty, $32.58 million, U.S. Marine Corps

Beyond Line-of-Sight Link, $15.55 million, U.S. Pacific Command

Counter for All-Domain Operations, $28 million, U.S. Army

Dragonfly – Electronic Warfare Sensor, $24.17 million, U.S. Special Operations Command

Drake Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System, $11.35 million, U.S. Navy

DYNAMO Expeditionary Power, $20.5 million, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps

Expeditionary Multi-Band Protected Communications, $15.86 million, U.S. Navy

Forward Operations Resilient Grid & Energy Environment, $14.72 million, U.S. Army

Harbinger Open-Architecture Mass Munitions, $30.2 million, U.S. Strategic Command

High-Energy Density Fuel, $23 million, U.S. Marine Corps

Kinetic Electronic Safe and Arming Devices and Payloads, $12.98 million, U.S. Marine Corps

Low Collateral Effects Interceptor & Multi-Mission UAS, $17.5 million, U.S. Air Force

Mira Highly Maneuverable Spacecraft, $19.75 million, U.S. Space Command

Optical Navigation Kits, $13 million, U.S. Space Force

Persistent Subsea Autonomous Profiler, $30.8 million, U.S. Navy

Self-Detoxifying Metal Organic Framework Suits for Chemical and Biological Protection, $23.67 million, Defense Threat Reduction Agency

Tactical Airborne Communications Kit, $12.04 million, U.S. Air Force

Unruly Portable, One-Way Attack Unmanned Aerial System, $31 million, U.S. Special Operations Command

Vehicle Protection Active Terahertz Sensor, $12 million, U.S. Army

Wallabee – Low size, weight, and power Sensing System, $11.3 million, U.S. Northern Command

WaterCube, $10.3 million, U.S. Transportation Command

XSTAT Injectable Hemorrhage Control Devices for Life-Threatening Bleeding, $11.42 million, Defense Health Agency

DOD officials said the list does not include classified selections.

“APFIT has fundamentally reshaped how the Department of War accelerates the transition of innovative technologies to the warfighter,” said Emil Michael, under secretary of war for research and engineering. “Our adversaries are not waiting, and neither will we. By scaling the APFIT program past $2 billion, we are equipping the Joint Force with the lethal capabilities to guarantee dominance on the battlefield.”

Under the Trump administration, the DOD was rebranded as the War Department.

The DOD said it will continue expanding the program’s reach, identifying high-impact technologies, and partnering with industry to deliver the next generation of mission-ready capabilities.