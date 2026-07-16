The Defense Department (DOD) announced on July 14 the final round of fiscal year (FY) 2026 procurement selections under its Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technologies (APFIT) program, pushing the initiative past $2 billion in total awards since its inception.
The APFIT program, launched in FY 2022, provides procurement funding for innovative projects that have completed development and are ready to transition into operational use. The program awards between $10 million and $50 million to projects with small businesses or non-traditional performers to accelerate initial production and reduce the overall procurement timeline.
According to DOD officials, the latest cohort builds on APFIT’s track record of rapidly transitioning technologies into operational use and has delivered more than 100 unique capabilities to the warfighter.
The latest awards support mission areas including autonomous systems, expeditionary manufacturing, electronic warfare, resilient communications, counter-unmanned aerial systems, resilient energy, and contested logistics.
The latest award cycle also expands APFIT’s reach into software-only capabilities, reflecting a focus on delivering adaptable, continuously improving systems. Officials said the effort is intended to enable the rapid deployment of updates and enhancements, so commanders have tools that evolve as operational requirements change.
The final FY 2026 procurement selections include:
- Advanced Navigation for UAS and Launched Effects, $11.24 million, U.S. Army
- Assured Position, Navigation, and Timing Device at Scale, $43 million, U.S. Army
- Autonomous Low-Profile Vehicle Liberty, $32.58 million, U.S. Marine Corps
- Beyond Line-of-Sight Link, $15.55 million, U.S. Pacific Command
- Counter for All-Domain Operations, $28 million, U.S. Army
- Dragonfly – Electronic Warfare Sensor, $24.17 million, U.S. Special Operations Command
- Drake Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System, $11.35 million, U.S. Navy
- DYNAMO Expeditionary Power, $20.5 million, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps
- Expeditionary Multi-Band Protected Communications, $15.86 million, U.S. Navy
- Forward Operations Resilient Grid & Energy Environment, $14.72 million, U.S. Army
- Harbinger Open-Architecture Mass Munitions, $30.2 million, U.S. Strategic Command
- High-Energy Density Fuel, $23 million, U.S. Marine Corps
- Kinetic Electronic Safe and Arming Devices and Payloads, $12.98 million, U.S. Marine Corps
- Low Collateral Effects Interceptor & Multi-Mission UAS, $17.5 million, U.S. Air Force
- Mira Highly Maneuverable Spacecraft, $19.75 million, U.S. Space Command
- Optical Navigation Kits, $13 million, U.S. Space Force
- Persistent Subsea Autonomous Profiler, $30.8 million, U.S. Navy
- Self-Detoxifying Metal Organic Framework Suits for Chemical and Biological Protection, $23.67 million, Defense Threat Reduction Agency
- Tactical Airborne Communications Kit, $12.04 million, U.S. Air Force
- Unruly Portable, One-Way Attack Unmanned Aerial System, $31 million, U.S. Special Operations Command
- Vehicle Protection Active Terahertz Sensor, $12 million, U.S. Army
- Wallabee – Low size, weight, and power Sensing System, $11.3 million, U.S. Northern Command
- WaterCube, $10.3 million, U.S. Transportation Command
- XSTAT Injectable Hemorrhage Control Devices for Life-Threatening Bleeding, $11.42 million, Defense Health Agency
DOD officials said the list does not include classified selections.
“APFIT has fundamentally reshaped how the Department of War accelerates the transition of innovative technologies to the warfighter,” said Emil Michael, under secretary of war for research and engineering. “Our adversaries are not waiting, and neither will we. By scaling the APFIT program past $2 billion, we are equipping the Joint Force with the lethal capabilities to guarantee dominance on the battlefield.”
Under the Trump administration, the DOD was rebranded as the War Department.
The DOD said it will continue expanding the program’s reach, identifying high-impact technologies, and partnering with industry to deliver the next generation of mission-ready capabilities.