Brent Ingraham, the Pentagon’s acting deputy undersecretary for acquisition and sustainment, has been nominated as the next U.S. Army acquisition chief.

The White House submitted Ingraham’s nomination to the Senate Armed Services Committee on April 29, according to a congressional notice.

With nearly 15 years of service in the Department of Defense, Ingraham brings deep institutional experience, having joined the agency in 2010. Before his current role, Ingraham served as deputy assistant secretary of defense for platform and weapon portfolio management. In that role, he oversaw the management and analysis of key capability portfolios across air, surface, cyber, and electronic warfare systems, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Throughout his tenure with the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Ingraham has held several senior positions, including executive director of the Joint Rapid Acquisition Cell and director of surface warfare. Before joining the DoD, he worked in the automotive industry as a powertrain engineer, where he led development and production efforts for domestic and international powertrain systems and helped establish global automotive partnerships.

If confirmed, Ingraham would replace Doug Bush, who held the role throughout much of the Biden administration.

No date has been scheduled for a nomination hearing.