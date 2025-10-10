The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) is looking for input in identifying existing federal regulations or guidance that may hinder the development, deployment, and adoption of artificial intelligence technologies within the United States.

In a request for information (RFI) posted to the Federal Register, OSTP said it wants feedback from the public on “priorities for such regulatory reform or other agency action necessary to promote AI innovation and adoption.”

The RFI meets a directive set by the White House’s AI Action Plan, which it issued in July to ensure America’s global AI dominance.

“This RFI seeks to identify Federal regulations that hinder AI development, deployment, or adoption, particularly due to rules established before current AI capabilities were anticipated,” the RFI says. “OSTP is especially interested in regulations that, while serving important purposes, contain requirements or assumptions incompatible with how AI systems function or could function.”

“Respondents are encouraged to identify regulations across all sectors where the underlying assumptions, technical requirements, or compliance frameworks may create unnecessary barriers to beneficial AI applications, even if the core policy objectives remain valid,” it adds.

Specifically, OSTP said it is especially interested in learning what AI innovations or deployments are currently being limited by federal laws, regulations, or policies.

It also wants to know what administrative tools could reduce barriers but are underused; what unclear or outdated rules cause uncertainty, and what forms of guidance or standards would help; and if there are barriers that arise from organizational factors.

OSTP is looking for responses to inform areas for policy updates or clarifications by Oct. 27.