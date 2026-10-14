Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Chief Information Officer (CIO) Adam Starr announced on Oct. 14 that OPM is modernizing its online federal pay tables to make it easier for government employees to find and understand their salaries, with a redesigned experience slated to debut before the end of this year.

Speaking at the SAP Public Sector Summit 2026 in Washington, D.C., Starr said the pay tables on OPM.gov receive more than 14 million visits annually, but the existing websites are outdated.

“For years, these have been legacy clunky sites,” Starr said.

He explained that OPM’s current special rate tables require users to know which table number to search for, while General Schedule pay tables are presented as PDFs that can be difficult to navigate.

“They’re hard to read. People need to take two fingers and go down to the exact number, and then maybe the numbers don’t copy,” Starr said. “It’s not the experience that a federal employee deserves.”

To address those challenges, OPM is redesigning the pay tables with a more intuitive interface that will allow employees to easily search for salary information and identify the specific pay information relevant to them.

“We are revamping the pay tables for OPM,” Starr said. “Having a modern user experience, making it easier to search, easier to understand, you know, highlight the column, highlight the row, so you don’t have to do that with your own fingers.”

Accessibility is also a priority. Starr said OPM has already tested the new interface with an accessibility expert who uses a screen reader.

“We showed this version to someone who uses a screen reader, who’s an accessibility expert, and they had absolutely no issues using it,” Starr said.

OPM plans to introduce the redesigned pay tables through a beta launch, making the new interface the default experience while allowing users to return to the existing version if they prefer.

“We’ll get feedback from the agencies, from the employees. We can iterate, relaunch, and get this in people’s hands because that’s how everyone’s doing it in industry. And government should be no different,” Starr said.

For federal employees looking forward to an easier way to navigate their pay information, Starr said the updated tables are coming soon.

“Just know that it is coming later this calendar year. So, stay tuned for that. Give us feedback,” Starr said. “This is in beta, and we want to make sure that it’s responsive to your needs.”