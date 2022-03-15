The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) today named nine senior Federal officials to spearhead work on the White House’s Biden-Harris Management Agenda Vision released last November.

That policy document – more commonly known as the President’s Management Agenda (PMA) – sets broad goals to overhaul how the Federal government recruits and retains its workforce, harness technology to provide citizens with better digital services, and undertake acquisitions in a way that provides advantages to the domestic economy.

The initial efforts of the leadership teams will focus on identifying strategies and cross-agency priority (CAP) goals, with further updates expected later this spring, OMB said.

OMB is drawing from the senior ranks of agency leadership to drive the PMA forward in each of its three key priority areas.

Leadership appointments for priority area number one – strengthening and empowering the workforce are Office of Personnel Management Director Kiran Ahuja, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks, and Deputy Labor Secretary Julie Su.

For priority area number two – delivering excellent, equitable, and secure Federal services and customer experience – the leadership appointments are Deputy Agriculture Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh, General Services Administrator Robin Carnahan, and Deputy Veterans Affairs Secretary Donald Remy.

And for priority area number three – managing the business of government to build back better – the leadership appointments are Deputy Commerce Secretary Don Graves, Deputy Health and Human Services Secretary Andrea Palm, and Deputy Homeland Security Secretary John Tien.

“Each Priority Area Lead (PAL) brings depth of experience and expertise combined with the unique capabilities and roles of each of their agencies,” OMB said. Each of the leads also is a member of the President’s Management Council that advises President Biden on government-wide management priorities.

“Together, this impressive group of leaders will use the PMC to establish the strategic vision and drive implementation and progress across the Government,” OMB said.

Near-term goals of the PMA area leaders include working to “identify both strategies and Cross-Agency Priority (CAP) goal leads to attack day-to-day implementation, as well as kicking off the action planning process that includes outcome-focused goal statements, success metrics, workstreams, and milestones,” OMB said.

“We look forward to providing additional updates this spring on the full set of leaders that will lead PMA implementation as well as key success metrics we will use to track progress,” the agency said.