NASA announced a major reorganization of its mission directorates on May 22, combining several major divisions and reshuffling leadership as the agency seeks to accelerate its ambitious space exploration and technology goals.

The reorganization is part of NASA’s effort to support short- and long-term objectives, including accelerating the Artemis program, establishing a moon base, developing a nuclear space reactor, igniting the orbital economy, and expanding missions of science and discovery. These goals align with President Donald Trump’s executive order, “Ensuring American Space Superiority.”

Among the most significant changes is the creation of the new Research and Technology Mission Directorate (RTMD), which combines NASA’s Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate and Space Technology Mission Directorate.

NASA said the new organization will integrate research, space technology, and aeronautics capabilities while also overseeing nuclear power and propulsion development. The agency said the combined directorate is intended to ensure NASA has the capabilities needed for current and future missions.

James Kenyon will lead RTMD, with Wanda Peters serving as deputy associate administrator.

The directorate will include an aeronautics division led by Laurie Grindle and an advanced research and technology division led by Greg Stover. RTMD will also oversee the Space Reactor Office, which leads NASA’s nuclear programs. Steve Sinacore will lead the office on an acting basis.

In addition, RTMD will assume responsibility for NASA’s Space Communications and Navigation program (SCaN), which had been part of the Space Operations Mission Directorate. Kevin Coggins will continue to lead SCaN under the new structure.

NASA is also merging its Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate and Space Operations Mission Directorate to create the Human Spaceflight Mission Directorate (HSMD).

The merger effectively restores the Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate structure that NASA maintained for a decade before splitting it into separate directorates in 2021.

NASA said Lori Glaze will serve as associate administrator for HSMD. Joel Montalbano and Kelvin Manning will serve as deputy associate administrators.

The agency is also establishing three program manager positions within HSMD. Dana Weigel will oversee low Earth orbit programs, Jeremy Parsons will manage Artemis programs, and Carlos García-Galán will lead the agency’s new moon base initiative.

NASA said its Science Mission Directorate will remain unchanged under the reorganization.