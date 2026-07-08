The National Science Foundation (NSF) launched Project Triad, an initiative to integrate quantum sensing, quantum networking, and quantum computing into a single operational system designed to move quantum technologies from research laboratories into practical applications across government and industry.

The project, announced on July 7, aligns with President Donald Trump’s recent executive order on advancing quantum innovation and is intended to accelerate the commercialization of emerging quantum capabilities.

“NSF Project Triad will unite the research enterprise to advance the administration’s vision, ensuring public investments translate into strategic advantages in quantum technology for all Americans,” Brian Stone, performing the duties of the NSF director, said in a press release.

According to the press release, integrated quantum systems developed through Project Triad could enable a range of future applications, including navigation and secure communications in GPS-denied environments, medical imaging, and resource exploration.

NSF said the initiative is built around three complementary programs:

The NSF National Quantum Virtual Laboratory (NSF NQVL) will develop a proof-of-concept integrated quantum system for experimentation and testing. The agency said it plans to advance several NSF NQVL projects from the design phase into implementation by December 2026, pending funding availability

(NSF NQVL) will develop a proof-of-concept integrated quantum system for experimentation and testing. The agency said it plans to advance several NSF NQVL projects from the design phase into implementation by December 2026, pending funding availability NSF X-Labs will provide milestone-based funding to independent research teams working on technical challenges, including quantum interconnects and photonics technologies needed to transfer quantum information between devices

will provide milestone-based funding to independent research teams working on technical challenges, including quantum interconnects and photonics technologies needed to transfer quantum information between devices NSF Quantum+X will partner with industry to identify high-value commercial and operational use cases for integrated quantum systems. NSF said it is actively seeking industry partners for initial funding tracks that could include energy, finance, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical applications

“Achieving Project Triad will require exceptional fundamental scientific work alongside translational research to utilize quantum data to its utmost,” said NSF Chief Science Officer Simon Malcomber.

Project Triad will leverage NSF’s existing quantum research portfolio, including its quantum institutes, engineering centers, and national research infrastructure. The agency said those programs will provide scientific discoveries for testing within integrated quantum systems while also helping prepare the future quantum workforce.

The announcement builds on NSF’s broader investments in quantum research, including the agency’s recently launched $100 million National Quantum and Nanotechnology Infrastructure program.