Joanne Woytek, who runs NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise Wide Procurement (SEWP) program, plans to retire from the agency in October.

Woytek revealed those plans in a LinkedIn post this week.

“So I pulled the trigger today and submitted my ‘retirement’ paperwork to leave NASA on Oct 17,” she wrote.

Woytek said she put “retirement” in quotes “because my goal is not to retire but to find a new opportunity which provides a new opportunity for me to use whatever talents and skills I might have.”

Her retirement will cap off a 26-year stint as a program manager at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

“More to come,” she added in the social media post.

Further on the SEWP front this week, NASA said it is seeking authorization to extend the SEWP V ordering period through Sept. 30, 2026, “with an option to further extend through April 30, 2027.”

“SEWP VI source selection activities are nearing completion as planned; however, due to the significant volume of proposals received, additional time is needed to make selection and award,” the agency said in the announcement. “NASA intends to seek this extension of the SEWP V contracts to support an orderly transition between SEWP V and SEWP VI.”