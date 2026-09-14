NASA is seeking proposals to advance the technology and infrastructure needed to explore the moon and establish a moon base in the lunar South Pole region.

“NASA is accelerating the development of key technologies and closing critical gaps needed for long-term human exploration at the Moon,” Greg Stover, director of NASA’s Advanced Research and Technology Division, said in a statement. “Partnering with industry will strengthen the U.S. industrial base as we mature the capabilities and infrastructure needed for a sustainable lunar presence.”

The solicitation, released on Sept. 8, targets capability gaps including power generation, oxygen extraction, and production of materials on the moon required for construction and operations.

The Lunar Enabling Infrastructure Accelerator solicitation aims to mature and demonstrate capabilities in five areas:

Vertical solar array technology that can provide consistent power generation, management, distribution, and energy storage

On-site resource utilization oxygen from regolith production to extract usable oxygen molecularly bonded to rock and dust covering the moon’s surface

Radioisotope Stirling generator technology, which uses heat from fissile materials to produce electric power for operating spacecraft systems in the darkest, dustiest, and most remote places

In-space advanced manufacturing to reduce reliance on resupply missions from Earth and optimize mission flexibility and resilience on the moon

Innovative nanomaterials production to advance the commercial availability and quality of nanomaterials that can be used in lunar exploration

The solicitation is part of NASA’s broader strategy for sustained lunar exploration, which includes reliable communications, precision navigation, lunar orbit operations, power systems, and surface habitats. The infrastructure is intended to support longer-duration astronaut missions on the moon and to test technologies for future missions to Mars.

The solicitation intends to cultivate U.S.-led capabilities while maintaining full and open competition among private industry, academic institutions, and not-for-profit entities, as well as international partners participating through U.S.-led teams, NASA said.

Proposals are due Oct. 8.