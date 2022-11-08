The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) has awarded Fearless a five-year contract worth up to $65.7 million for work on NARA’s Electronic Records Archives (ERA) 2.0 program.

The ERA 2.0 program is the latest edition to the ERA, which started in 2008, and has handled electronic records from more than 100 Federal agencies and stored over 400 terabytes worth of files. The ERA 2.0 system represents NARA’s largest platform. It allows agencies to store public records in the system, gives NARA staff the capability to search them to fulfill records requests.

“The ERA 2.0 system is a valuable resource for our democracy,” said Greg Crouse, Fearless’ program manager on the NARA ERA 2.0 contract. “Preserving government documents is an essential public service for any society with a government accountable to the people.”

“We’ll support, maintain, enhance, and evolve ERA 2.0’s suite of applications across multiple teams,” Fearless said.

“Through DevOps and Continuous Integration / Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) processes, we’ll help the agency deploy faster and more efficiently,” the company said. “We’re also working to ensure that current features and functions can scale to handle a growing number of submitted records. And we’ll develop new features to support the system and its users.”

The contract also will help deliver on NARA’s effort to achieve some of the goals from the Federal Electronic Records Modernization Initiative (FERMI) which will help modernize the manner in which the agency stores government documents.