The General Services Administration (GSA) announced Wednesday it sunsetted the 2nd Generation Information Technology (2GIT) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA), effective Sept. 30.

In a Sept. 30 blog post, GSA said the products and services that agencies bought through 2GIT will be available going forward through GSA’s Multiple Award Schedule and through device-specific BPAs built for high-volume buys.

2GIT offered a streamlined process for purchasing IT hardware and software products and services through GSA Advantage! In February 2021, GSA had re-awarded its 2GIT BPAs with an estimated value of $5.5 billion over five years.

“Nothing you relied on 2GIT for is going away,” wrote Larry Hale, assistant commissioner of GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service Office of Acquisition Solutions Development. “The supply chain vetting, the small business access, the competitive pricing, the online ordering – all of it lives on.”

“We’re sunsetting 2GIT because the lessons are so important that we’re using them across the entire Multiple Award Schedule (MAS),” Hale said. “The success of 2GIT helped us realize that we need to know the supply chain for all technology and not only the products on the 2GIT BPA.”

GSA said most purchases previously made through 2GIT map to MAS Special Item Numbers covering new IT hardware and electronic equipment, maintenance, equipment leasing, software licenses, and software maintenance.

For higher-volume purchases, agencies can also use device-specific BPAs covering printers, ruggedized laptops and tablets, and standard laptops and desktops, GSA said.

The agency said supply chain risk management (SCRM) protections developed through 2GIT have also been incorporated into the broader MAS program. GSA is providing agencies and industry partners with additional vendor SCRM templates and guidance for MAS-based orders as they transition away from 2GIT.

GSA said this consolidation supports President Donald Trump’s March 2025 executive order that aims to consolidate federal contracting under GSA, including IT contracts. GSA has since established an Office of Centralized Acquisition Services to support agencies moving procurement activity to the agency.

“Transitions create work. We’re absorbing as much of it as we can,” Hale said. “Through the sunset date and beyond, GSA is providing post-BPA support to customer agencies and industry partners alike.”