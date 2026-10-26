The General Services Administration (GSA) reached its first direct OneGov agreement with a small business, expanding the federal government’s centralized technology purchasing initiative to include Maryland-based artificial intelligence (AI) company US AI.

The agreement gives federal agencies access to US AI’s FedRAMP High-authorized Intelligent Computing Platform, with discounts of up to 30% on eligible software licenses and two-week proof-of-value pilots for $1. The offer runs through Sept. 30, 2028, according to GSA’s OneGov agreement listing.

The deal marks the first direct OneGov agreement with an 8(a)-certified small business. Previous agreements have largely involved major technology companies, including Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI.

According to GSA, the Intelligent Computing Platform lets agencies develop, deploy, manage, and govern AI-enabled applications, autonomous agents, and workflows using approved AI models of their choice.

The platform also includes capabilities for software development, fraud detection, data orchestration, cyber defense, infrastructure management, and governance, risk, and compliance.

The FedRAMP High authorization allows the platform to support federal cloud workloads requiring a high level of security protection.

The agreement expands the range of AI capabilities available through GSA’s OneGov strategy, which aims to consolidate federal technology purchasing, standardize contract terms, and reduce duplicative acquisition efforts.

In July, GSA announced an agreement with CORAS offering federal agencies access to agentic AI capabilities for reporting, analytics, workflow automation, and decision support, with potential cost savings of up to 80%.

GSA has also made AI tools available through its USAi platform, a separate governmentwide service that allows federal agencies to evaluate and experiment with models from multiple providers. The agency launched USAi in August 2025 to give federal employees a centralized environment for testing AI capabilities.

Unlike USAi’s shared evaluation environment, the US AI Intelligent Computing Platform agreement focuses on providing agencies with technology to develop and operate AI-enabled applications and workflows.

GSA’s OneGov portal provides information about available technology offerings and acquisition options.