GSA Issues Final MAS Modification Guidance

Final guidance to the Multiple-Award Schedule (MAS) Modification is ready for use by contractors, according to the General Services Administration (GSA).

GSA said it received 90 completed responses to its MAS Modification request for information that closed on Jan. 17, and 91 percent of participants agreed that the proposed guidance was clear and made it “easy to find the guidance for the different types of modifications.”

Additionally, 93 percent agreed that the guidance will benefit industry, 75 percent thought the price proposal template instructions were clear, and 60 percent said those price proposal templates would not create an additional burden.

“We will continue to hear from our industry partners on this subject (and others) through industry days and emails,” GSA said. “The MAS [Program Management Office] will continue working with all stakeholders to make changes and updates to this guidance, as appropriate.”