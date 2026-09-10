The General Services Administration (GSA) is expanding its OneGov partnership with OpenAI through a new 27-month agreement that will give government agencies discounted, consumption-based access to ChatGPT beginning Oct. 1.

GSA said in a Sept. 10 press release that participating governments will receive a 50% discount on token-based usage across ChatGPT models, including those available in Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP)-authorized environments.

The agreement carries no platform-access fee, minimum orders, or spending commitment. That means agencies will only pay for what they use.

“We launched OneGov AI deals because agencies wanted the ability to try new technologies before committing to a lengthy acquisition,” said Laura Stanton, acting commissioner of GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service. “As agencies increasingly integrate AI into their regular operations, providing consumption-based access is the next logical step.”

“We welcome additional AI technology companies to engage with GSA and explore opportunities to bring their capabilities to agencies through OneGov as we continue to expand choice, increase competition, and deliver value for taxpayers,” Stanton added.

The OpenAI agreement will extend through Dec. 31, 2028, and expands eligibility beyond federal agencies to state, local, and tribal governments. Agencies will be able to access the offering directly, through resellers, or through supported cloud marketplaces.

The deal builds on GSA’s initial OneGov agreement with OpenAI, announced in August 2025, which made ChatGPT Enterprise available to participating federal agencies for $1 per agency for one year, along with 60 days of unlimited use of advanced models. That agreement expires on Sept. 30.

OpenAI said the new agreement eliminates its standard $15-per-user monthly license fee for eligible governments and cuts usage costs by 50%. The company said more than 1 million government employees already have access to ChatGPT through existing agreements, and the expanded deal could reach a U.S. public-sector workforce of roughly 23 million people.

“AI should give public servants more time for what matters: serving people, protecting critical systems relied on by the American people, and solving hard problems,” OpenAI said in a blog post announcing the agreement.

“By expanding access across every level of government, we can help turn human potential into public impact and ensure the benefits of AI reach communities across America,” the company added.

OpenAI also said verified government entities will receive access to its Daybreak Blue cyber defense capabilities at 50% off standard commercial pricing, along with training and other adoption support.

GSA said OneGov has generated about $1.68 billion in federal savings to date, including roughly $1.4 billion from AI agreements covering about 3.5 million federal employees.

“As those offers expire, GSA is renewing agreements where appropriate, ensuring continued access to critical AI tools, and delivering the best value for agencies and taxpayers,” the agency said.