The General Services Administration (GSA) and Adobe have announced a new agreement to offer a Paperless Government Solution at a 70 percent discount through Nov. 30 as part of GSA’s drive to reduce software costs across the government.

The deal is part of GSA’s OneGov Strategy aimed at modernizing and streamlining Federal IT acquisitions.

“President Trump’s GSA is driving digital transformation throughout the federal government by giving all agencies access to the very best technologies at the best prices,” said GSA Acting Administrator Stephen Ehikian.

“This agreement with Adobe is another example of GSA leading a transformative change in how the federal government buys goods and services, with a focus on commercial products,” Ehikian added. “We’re moving away from outdated and fragmented agency-by-agency purchasing, towards strategic procurement decisions.”

The Adobe Paperless Government Solution will help agencies eliminate manual processes, reduce paper-related costs, and modernize service delivery. It includes a full suite of document management, electronic signatures, forms modernization, and more.

GSA said the solution is powered by automation and AI, and it is designed to improve productivity for Federal employees.

The Paperless Government Solution bundle includes:

Adobe Acrobat Premium for Enterprise Subscription

Adobe Express for Enterprise Subscription

Adobe Acrobat Sign for Enterprise Subscription

Adobe Sign for Gov Enterprise Subscription ProSvcs

Adobe Acrobat Sign for Enterprise Support Plan

Adobe Experience Manager Forms – Enterprise

Adobe Experience Manager: MS Enhanced Security

To meet Federal agencies’ needs, GSA said Adobe will offer two bundle variations to “accommodate agencies’ current entitlements, eliminate duplication, and ensure alignment with paperless government requirements.”

The offering is available at the discounted price immediately via GSA’s Multiple Award Schedule.

“Adobe is proud to build on our long-standing partnership with the federal government to help federal agencies realize dramatic improvements in efficiency, software optimization, security, and digital modernization,” said Adobe Chief Revenue Officer Stephen Frieder. “This agreement reflects our shared commitment with GSA to streamline procurement and support digitization efforts to help the government best serve the American people.”

The deal follows a similar agreement GSA reached with Google last month, which offers Google Workspace to Federal agencies at a temporary price reduction of 71 percent. The agreement to provide Google Workspace on those terms expires on Sept. 30.

Google Workspace is a FedRAMP High authorized communication and collaboration platform that includes apps such as Gmail, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Meet, and more. It also comes with Google AI tools, including Gemini and NotebookLM.