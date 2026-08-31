The Government Accountability Office (GAO) is calling on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) to improve oversight of federal broadband deployment.

In an Aug. 31 report, GAO warned that weaknesses in mapping data and financial monitoring could undermine efforts to reach underserved areas.

GAO said four agencies – FCC, NTIA, the Agriculture Department, and the Treasury Department – administer the bulk of federal broadband deployment funding through nine programs the watchdog reviewed. All nine had begun distributing funding as of February 2026.

Those programs include NTIA’s $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program. The program provides broadband access grants to underserved or unserved communities.

Mapping data hurdles

Federal agencies rely on FCC mapping data to determine which locations lack adequate broadband service and where federal funding has already been committed. However, GAO found that smaller communities and broadband providers can struggle with FCC’s process for challenging inaccurate map data.

“For example, challenging a large number of locations in an area could be difficult for smaller communities and providers with limited resources,” GAO said.

“Without a targeted outreach process to engage with smaller communities (such as local or tribal governments) and providers to identify and address these difficulties, FCC may not be able to collect the most accurate information about broadband serviceable locations and broadband availability,” the watchdog added.

GAO recommended that the FCC conduct targeted outreach to smaller communities and providers to identify and address difficulties with the challenge process. FCC agreed with the recommendation.

Financial sustainability concerns

The watchdog also raised concerns about the long-term financial sustainability of BEAD-funded networks.

In October 2025, NTIA required network providers to certify that they will not accept other federal funding for deployment or operating costs at BEAD-funded locations for at least 10 years. The requirement is intended to ensure projects remain financially self-sustaining.

However, GAO found that NTIA has not provided states and territories with sufficient detail on when to request additional financial information from providers.

“By providing more details, NTIA would help states anticipate potential problems and prevent service lapses to underserved areas when providers cannot continue providing services due to financial issues,” GAO said.

GAO recommended that NTIA provide states and territories with information on monitoring BEAD projects to support financial sustainability. NTIA agreed with the recommendation.