Federal agencies made limited use of the Federal Rotational Cyber Workforce program, according to a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report released on July 16. Only eight employees completed interagency rotations, GAO said.

According to the GAO report, the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) – which manages the program – has “effectively halted the program” and does not plan to advertise additional positions before the program sunsets in June 2027.

Congress established the government-wide program through the Federal Rotational Cyber Workforce Program Act of 2021. The program allows cybersecurity employees to complete voluntary six- to 12-month reassignments at other agencies, with the goal of building new technical skills and improving collaboration across the federal cyber workforce.

GAO found that 13 agencies participated in the program in some capacity through May 2026, either by advertising rotational positions or by having employees complete rotations. Eleven agencies advertised at least 106 positions, and 634 applications were submitted between 2023 and 2026. Ultimately, just eight employees served in rotational assignments.

According to the report, participation declined sharply after the program’s launch. Agencies advertised at least 75 rotational opportunities in 2023 and 31 in 2024, but none in 2025 or 2026.

OPM officials told GAO that the agency did not advertise additional positions “due to budgetary constraints,” according to the report.

“OPM officials stated that they do not anticipate any agencies offering positions in 2026, and that OPM does not intend to invest resources in advertising and managing the program going forward,” the report says. “As a result, OPM officials stated that the agency does not intend to post advertised positions in 2026.”

GAO said OPM identified four primary reasons that applicants did not receive approval to participate in the program:

Applicants frequently failed to obtain the required approval from their home agencies before applying

Some applicants lacked the qualifications required for available positions

Contractors inappropriately applied for rotation opportunities

Agencies often preferred to offer internal rotations rather than send employees to other organizations

In October 2024, OPM completed an internal program evaluation and made recommendations for improving its program performance. However, OPM said that it had not taken steps to address the recommendations “because it was reassessing resource allocation and strategic focus related to shifting government-wide priorities.”

GAO said it did not make any recommendations to OPM because the program is effectively halted.