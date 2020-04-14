FTC Cracking Down on False Coronavirus Advertising

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced that it will send 10 additional letters of warning to companies to cease making unsupported claims that their products can treat or prevent coronavirus.

“It’s shameful to take advantage of people by claiming that a product prevents, treats, or cures COVID-19,” Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection Andrew Smith said. “We’re seeing these false claims for all sorts of products, but anyone who makes them simply has no proof and is likely just after your money.”

According to the agency, the companies receiving the warning letters sell products ranging from supplement bundles called “Anti-Virus Kits” to “Sonic Silicone Face Brushes.” The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has stated that there are currently no products that are proven to treat or prevent the virus.

Companies making claims that are unsubstantiated because they are not supported by scientific evidence violate the FTC Act. If false claims for those receiving letters don’t cease, FTC said it “may seek a Federal court injunction and an order requiring money to be refunded to consumers.”