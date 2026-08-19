The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has tapped Steven McAndrews to serve as chief information officer (CIO), MeriTalk has learned.

McAndrews currently serves as the deputy CIO at the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA). An NNSA spokesperson confirmed to MeriTalk that McAndrews’ last day is Aug. 21. Karen Sutton will become the acting deputy CIO, according to the agency spokesperson.

A person with knowledge of the situation told MeriTalk that McAndrews will start at FEMA on Aug. 24.

McAndrews will take over the role from Zeke Maldonado, who has been serving as CIO in an acting capacity since February.

McAndrews has served as NNSA’s deputy CIO since 2022. Previously, he served as the director of federal cybersecurity at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and as OMB’s senior policy advisor.

Additionally, McAndrews served as an IT security specialist at both the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Census Bureau. He also served as the vulnerability management lead at the U.S. Census Bureau.

McAndrews also served as a cybersecurity noncommissioned officer in the U.S. Army Reserve for almost three years.