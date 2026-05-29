The Department of Energy (DOE) is putting new leadership in place to guide its Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response (CESER).

CESER leads DOE’s efforts to strengthen the security and resilience of U.S. energy infrastructure “against all threats and hazards,” according to the agency’s website, along with carrying out DOE’s statutory role as the sector risk management agency for the U.S. energy sector.

Newly installed as acting director of CESER is Emily Burdick, who is a familiar face at the agency, according to a social media post from CESER.

“With extensive expertise in energy and cybersecurity policy – and serving most recently as Chief of Staff in CESER and in the Office of the Under Secretary of Energy – Emily is well positioned to lead the charge in securing America’s energy future,” CESER said.

Stepping away as CESER director is Alex Fitzsimmons, who will continue at the agency as associate deputy secretary of Energy and senior advisor to the agency secretary.

“It has been a true privilege to serve as Acting Under Secretary of Energy and CESER Director, “Fitzsimmons said in a social media post. “I’m honored by the continued trust of President Trump and Secretary Wright to serve the American people.”

“Alex has been an instrumental leader at the Department, stepping up to serve as Acting Under Secretary of Energy, and his expertise will remain vital as we continue advancing President Trump’s bold energy agenda,” commented DOE Secretary Chris Wright.

“I can’t thank Alex Fitzsimmons enough for not only being a great boss, mentor, and friend but also for trusting me to take the helm following his steadfast leadership of the CESER office during a time of rising energy demand and evolving cyber and physical threats,” Burdick said in her own social media post.