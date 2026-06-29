The Department of Defense (DOD) unveiled a new artificial intelligence (AI) initiative on June 25 aimed at speeding the flow of intelligence to military commanders worldwide.

Under the Trump administration, DOD was rebranded as the Department of War.

The Agent Network initiative is the second of seven pace-setting projects under the department’s AI Acceleration Strategy. It will be led by the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office in partnership with U.S. Pacific Command, U.S. Southern Command, and U.S. European Command.

According to DOD officials, the network will connect mission-focused AI agents with DOD users to help analyze operational data, recommend courses of action, and accelerate tasks that now require manual coordination across systems and teams.

“Agent Network delivers on the department’s commitment to field AI capabilities with speed and accountability. By pairing established defense technology leaders with innovative new entrants, we are building an interoperable network of AI agents that gives commanders faster access to better information while keeping human judgment at the center of every targeting decision,” said Cameron Stanley, DOD chief digital and AI officer. “This is warfighting AI at operational scale.”

The department framed the network as a way to move from isolated AI tools toward an agent-based environment that can help users work through complex decision cycles while keeping humans in supervisory roles.

DOD officials said the effort will start with use cases tied to military decision-making and predictive targeting, with a broader goal of making AI agents available through a common network rather than forcing individual units to build stand-alone tools.