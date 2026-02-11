The Pentagon is consolidating oversight of defense technology security and foreign military sales under its top acquisition office. Restructuring officials say the move is designed to speed arms transfers, embed technology safeguards earlier in the development cycle, and better align production with global demand at the Defense Department (DOD) – rebranded as the War Department by the Trump administration.

Under the new structure, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) and the Defense Technology Security Administration (DTSA) will live under the oversight of Michael Duffey, the undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment.

The DSCA provides the DOD with financial and technical assistance, oversees the transfer of defense material, training, and services to allies, and promotes military-to-military contacts. The DTSA administers the development and implementation of DOD technology security policies that govern international transfers of defense-related goods, services, and technologies.

The move consolidates acquisition, sustainment, industrial base policy, security cooperation, defense sales, and arms transfer functions within a single organization.

“This realignment will increase and accelerate the delivery of lethal weapons and advanced capabilities to our allies and partners, empowering them to shoulder a greater share of their self-defense,” Duffey said.

According to the department, realignment establishes a clear and unambiguous line of authority, creating a single enterprise to oversee the execution of defense sales from initial acquisition to final production and delivery.

The move also falls in line with the DOD’s broader effort to improve the speed and accountability of arms transfers.

“By unifying our arms transfer enterprise with our acquisition system, we will move with the purpose and speed required to strengthen our alliances and ensure the United States remains the partner of choice in global arms sales,” Duffey said.