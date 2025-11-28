The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) has selected Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) for a $931 million, 10-year modernization effort aimed at overhauling the agency’s data centers and unifying its cloud operations.

The award, issued as a Production Other Transaction Authority agreement, tasks HPE with deploying a distributed hybrid multi-cloud solution designed to support DISA’s global, mission-critical technology needs. The effort builds on a prototype HPE began in 2024.

DISA plans to use the modernization initiative to deliver next-generation digital and artificial intelligence services for warfighters operating in real time around the world.

The project centers on HPE Private Cloud Enterprise delivered through GreenLake, which will establish a secure, National Institute of Standards and Technology-compliant cloud environment with on-premises and air-gapped management.

“We’ve built GreenLake to deliver a secure, unified cloud experience, and we’re honored that DISA has selected HPE to extend those capabilities to create a sovereign cloud tailored to the agency’s mission-critical needs,” Fidelma Russo, HPE’s executive vice president and general manager of hybrid cloud and chief technology officer, said in a statement. “With this secure hybrid, multi-cloud platform, DISA can deliver innovative, future-ready managed services to the agencies it supports that are operating across the globe.”

The deployment is expected to help DISA scale communications, accelerate application delivery, and expand the use of AI and data analytics. The private cloud environment will support a broad set of services and workloads and will incorporate multi-tenancy, virtual private clouds, and zero-trust security.

DISA’s J9 Hosting and Compute functions will be consolidated under the new architecture, a move the agency expects will increase efficiency while reducing costs and management complexity.