Tech Tonic - July 2025

Who’s going to take home the hardware in this year’s MeriTalk AI Honors Awards?

We’re going to find out at Tech Tonic on July 17 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Morton’s the Steakhouse in Washington, D.C., and you’re invited to the celebration!

AI tech is way past the point of potential – it’s the new driver of government services. We can’t drop awards winner hints quite yet, but we can say count on relaxing with a cool drink on a warm evening and networking with some of the best AI minds across government and the private sector.

So put it on the calendar with a note to break out your Hawaiian shirt for summer fun at Government IT’s Happiest Hour on July 17.

Hit the go-button today and we’ll see you there!

 

John Curran
John Curran is MeriTalk's Managing Editor covering the intersection of government and technology.
