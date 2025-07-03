The Service to the Citizen Awards Program has announced its 2025 award winners that include senior officials from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Social Security Administration, and Adobe – among many others from Federal and state government and the private sector.

The Service to the Citizen Awards Program was created in 2018 by Martha Dorris, founder of the Public Service Leadership Academy, and since then has recognized “public servants and their industry partners who demonstrate excellence in delivering services that impact the public’s lives and rebuild trust in government.”

“These awards shine a spotlight on those who improve lives through innovation, empathy, and an unwavering commitment to citizen-focused service,” the program said in announcing the latest group of award winners.

The program will be honoring this year’s award winners on Sept. 19 at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, D.C., with a reception and dinner that promises “an inspiring evening of recognition and connection.”

Some of this year’s top honorees are:

As Government Executive of the Year, James McCament, Chief Digital Transformation Officer, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Department of Homeland Security;

As Industry Executive of the Year, Kelly Olson, Senior Director and Public Sector General Manager, Adobe;

For Lifetime Achievement, Mathew Silverman, National President, Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association; and Dustin Brown, Chief Operating Officer at the Social Security Administration;

As CX Trailblazer, Charles Thomas, Customer Experience Administrator for Trademarks, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office; and

As Rising Star, Laura Walker, Claims Specialist, Social Security Administration.

Check out the entire list of award winners, and find out more about the Sept. 19 reception and dinner on the program’s website.