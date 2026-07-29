A group of bipartisan lawmakers reintroduced legislation on July 24 that would direct the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to provide schools with cybersecurity guidance, incident tracking, training, and technical support.

The Enhancing K-12 Cybersecurity Act, introduced by Reps. Doris Matsui, D-Calif., and Zach Nunn, R-Iowa, and Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., would authorize $10 million annually for fiscal years 2027 and 2028 for CISA to establish and fund the K-12 Cybersecurity Technology Improvement Program.

“No family should have to worry that a cyberattack could expose a child’s personal information or disrupt their education,” Matsui said. “This bill gives schools the tools, training, and support they need to protect students’ data, help teachers keep classrooms running, and give administrators stronger resources to prevent and respond to cyberattacks.”

The legislation would also establish a publicly accessible School Cybersecurity Information Exchange through partnerships between CISA and information sharing and analysis organizations. The exchange would provide K-12-specific best practices, training, lessons learned, information about cybersecurity tools, and a searchable database of funding opportunities.

CISA would consult with federal agencies, state and local officials, educators, parents, tribal representatives, technology vendors, cybersecurity insurers, and other experts when developing the exchange.

The bill would also create a voluntary Cybersecurity Incident Registry within CISA to collect information about cyberattacks on elementary and secondary schools.

The legislation comes as schools face growing cyber risks while often operating with limited security staff and budgets. According to the 2025 Center for Internet Security K-12 Cybersecurity Report cited by the lawmakers, 82% of more than 5,000 K-12 organizations experienced cyber threat impacts between July 2023 and December 2024.

“Schools should be focused on teaching young people – not worried about fending off ransomware attacks or recovering from cyber incidents,” Warner said.

“I’m proud to reintroduce this legislation that would help school districts strengthen their cyber defenses, improve coordination with federal experts, and better prepare for the growing threats facing classrooms across the country,” he added.

The lawmakers previously introduced versions of the legislation in 2023.

The Sacramento County Office of Education, which provides internet connectivity to 250,000 students across California, endorsed the legislation. Other supporters include the National Association of Elementary School Principals, Council of Chief State School Officers, National Association of State Chief Information Officers, State Educational Technology Directors Association, and Consortium for School Networking.

“Cybersecurity remains one of the most urgent technology challenges facing K-12 schools,” said Keith Krueger, CEO of the Consortium for School Networking. “School districts face increasingly sophisticated cyber threats that can disrupt learning, compromise student and personnel data, and strain already limited technology resources.”