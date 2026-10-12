Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Mich., introduced legislation on Oct. 9 that would establish a Cabinet-level office within the White House to oversee artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technology threats, creating a central authority to coordinate federal AI policy and risk management.

The Artificial Intelligence Governance and Emerging Threats Act would establish the U.S. Office of Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technology Threats within the Executive Office of the President, according to Barrett’s press release.

“We are already seeing [AI] replace American jobs, threaten our national security, and degrade human dignity,” Barrett said.

“These risks cannot be ignored, so it’s time to create a seat at the table for someone to monitor AI technology, ensure strong guardrails are in place, and prepare us for this new era of technological innovation and beyond,” Barrett added.

Under the proposal, the new office would be led by a presidentially appointed, Senate-confirmed representative who would serve in the president’s Cabinet.

The representative would act as the president’s principal adviser on AI and emerging technology threats, coordinate policy across federal agencies, and monitor risks and opportunities associated with rapidly developing technologies.

The official would also be required to testify regularly before Congress on AI developments and potential threats.

The office would include five Senate-confirmed deputy representatives responsible for intergovernmental coordination, international engagement, private sector engagement, national security and emerging technology threats, and economic and workforce impacts.

Barrett said he modeled the proposed office after the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which coordinates activities across federal intelligence agencies and traditionally holds a Cabinet-level position.

“The United States government has a fundamental responsibility to protect its citizens from all threats, including those we might not see coming,” Barrett said. “The rapid development of AI technology, which has potential to improve our society, has exposed the serious dangers that can come with it.”