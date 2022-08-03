Jay Ribeiro, the chief information security officer (CISO) at the Justice Department’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, plans to step down on August 26 after serving in the post since September 2018.

“Packing it all up. After 4 great years – time to accept another challenge … Thank you ATF for all the love and support,” Ribeiro said in a LinkedIn post.

Riberio has been a long-time Federal government security expert. Before he joined ATF as the CISO, Riberio was the CISO for the Federal Election Commission. His other IT leadership roles in the Federal government have included senior policy advisor to the CISO of the State Department, and information systems security manager at the Department of Defense.

He was deputy CISO of the Air Force in 2015, in addition to serving for more than a decade in the Army and Air Force.

Riberio announced his plan to leave ATF on his LinkedIn page, but he has not yet announced his next challenge.