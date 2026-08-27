The Army reassigned its enterprise cloud organization from the Headquarters, Department of the Army Chief Information Officer to U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER), bringing enterprise cloud management under the command responsible for cyber defense.

Army General Order 2026-25, signed Aug. 24 by Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, assigns the Enterprise Cloud Management Agency to ARCYBER and renames it the Enterprise Cloud Management Activity (ECMA), according to an Aug. 25 Army announcement.

The realignment brings enterprise cloud governance and infrastructure under the same operational command responsible for defending the Army’s digital environment.

ECMA will continue serving as the Army’s enterprise services provider for managed services, platforms, and cloud capabilities, hosting essential business and tactical systems. ECMA also operates the Army’s enterprise cloud ecosystem, cARMY, which spans Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform, according to the Army.

The change reassigns the organization’s personnel and resources from Headquarters, Department of the Army Chief Information Officer to ARCYBER at Fort Gordon, Ga. Personnel and resources will remain at their current duty locations to maintain continuity of operations.

“With the migration of massive tactical and business systems to the cloud, securing the digital perimeter remains paramount,” the Army said.

“ECMA is advancing a Zero Trust Architecture model to counter modern cyber threats and diverse tenant environments,” the announcement states. “This approach embeds continuous performance monitoring and cyber observability into every workload and network device ensuring defensive cyber tools are integrated from day one.”

The Army said leadership will continue to focus on modernization priorities, including expanding the number of supported landing zones for rapid tactical deployment, optimizing the Army’s cloud footprint to reduce total cost of ownership, and implementing near-real-time financial management systems for transparency and fiscal accountability.